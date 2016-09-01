Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thursday 6/22/17: Jerome Corsi, Peter Schiff, Tony Shaffer
Date: Thursday June 22, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Thursday, June 22: Democrats Turn On Each Other - Democrats turn on house leader Nancy Pelosi as they continue to lose election after election. We have an explosive guest lineup on today's broadcast including, Dr. Jerome Corsi, Peter Schiff and Col. Tony Shaffer. They will discuss radical Islam's takeover of Europe, Trump's ongoing battle against globalism and the dying MSM. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
Posted by Bob Chapman
