Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Monday 6/19/17: Today's News, Mike Cernovich, Joe Biggs
Date: Monday June 19, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, June 19: Russia: US Warplanes In Syria Now Targets - Russia says it will treat U.S. warplanes in Syria as "targets" after the U.S. downed a Syrian jet. Protesters disrupted NYC's Trump-themed Julius Caesar play by rushing the stage and shouting "CNN is ISIS." Jesse James will call in to the show and Mike Cernovich joins the broadcast live in studio to discuss America's increasingly hostile political climate and more. We will also break down Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones that aired last night. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment