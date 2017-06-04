Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 6/4/17: Today's News, Mike Cernovich: CNN Fake Report

Date: Sunday June 04, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday,
June 4 - We wrap up our coverage of the Bilderberg meeting in Chantilly,
Virginia, where President Trump's enemies conspired against him. But
the truth is coming out against Bilderberg and Trump is rising more than
ever. We'll also take your calls during this powerful broadcast.
