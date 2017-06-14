Alex Jones (FULL Commercial Free) Wed. 6/14/17: Dr. Corsi, Antonio Sabato, Bill Binney, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday June 14, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, June 14 - Republicans Targeted by Leftist Gunman Amid Baseball Practice: A leftist gunman is dead in Virginia after shooting at Republicans practicing baseball. We'll look at the motivations that led to the incident, and also look at the aftermath of a building fire in London described as "hell on earth." Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. joins the show to discuss his congressional run, his RNC endorsement of Donald Trump and the subsequent blacklist that followed. Also, former NSA technical director turned whistleblower William Binney and documentary filmmaker Friedrich Moser discuss "A Good American," a look at the NSA's role in 9/11. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment