Alex Jones (FULL Commercial Free) Tue. 6/13/17: Megyn Kelly, Lionel, Roger Stone, Steve Pieczenik
Date: Tuesday June 13, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, June 13 - Deep State Goes After Trump: Former FBI Director Mueller has hired a Clinton Foundation lawyer for the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 elections. We'll discuss the media's reaction to the controversial Trump-themed "Julius Caesar" play in NYC. Also, we examine Europe's continuing struggle to fight radical Islam and the slow-motion collapse of Venezuela. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment