Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Tuesday 6/6/17: Tommy Robinson
Date: Tuesday June 06, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, June 6 - Londonistan Mayor Cancels Trump Visit: London's Mayor Sadiq Khan has cancelled Donald Trump's scheduled state visit. Rebel Media's Tommy Robinson will join today's program to explain how Britain is dealing with the aftermath of the latest terror attack. Also, political cartoonist Ben Garrison shares his take on leaks coming out of the Trump administration and the most recent terror attack in Paris where a man attacked police with a hammer. We will take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Tommy Robinson
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment