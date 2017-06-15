Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Thursday 6/15/17: Matt Bracken & Jerome Corsi
Date: Thursday June 15, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, June 15: MSM Fuels Shooting to Blame Trump - By pushing hatred for President Trump, mainstream reporters are complicit of the GOP shooting which they are already blaming on Trump. Infowars correspondent Jerome Corsi explains the ideology of the authoritarian left. Political insider Matt Bracken also reveals what Trump must do to stop the bloodshed. And former Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer explains the motivations behind the attacks against Trump. Tune in!
