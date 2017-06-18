Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Sunday 6/18/17: Steve Pieczenik & Mike Cernovich
Date: Sunday June 18, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, June 18: Steve Pieczenik and NBC Airs Alex Jones Hit Piece - Following significant backlash, NBC will air its controversial interview with Infowars founder Alex Jones at 6PM CT, despite calls from Jones and others not to air the piece. We'll break down how Alex was able to scoop Megyn Kelly and NBC, and look at the media fallout over the network's decision. Also, we look at the Trump assassination play disruption and the president's tweets regarding the investigation "witch hunt." Watch the Alex Jones Show from 4PM to 6PM CT - and stay tuned after for the Megyn Kelly Sinking Ship Watch Party.
