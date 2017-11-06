Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Sunday 6/11/17: Jack Posobiec, Mike Cernovich
Date: Sunday June 11, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, June 11 - Anti-Sharia Marches Spread Nationwide: Protesters in nearly 30 cities speaking out against Sharia-law and radical Islamism Saturday were met with pushback from leftists. President Donald Trump called former FBI Director James Comey "cowardly" on Twitter for "leaking" to the press. Reporter Jack Posobiec joins the program to discuss the biggest stories from the week. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
