ALERT: Michael Savage WARNS Trump Fans About What’s Coming Next. Are You Prepared?
Hit radio star and author Michael Savage has been open about his opinions on Liberals in the past. His listeners were shocked when he foretold the future on his show Tuesday night.
Savage discussed the impact that Democrats are having on our society. He cited the Kathy Griffin “beheading” controversy and also the Julius Caesar play in New York that shows a Trump lookalike getting brutally murdered. Next, Savage foresaw what would happen Wednesday morning, “Do you understand that there are people out there who are marginal, who are going to go off like a rocket and kill somebody?” (via World Net Daily)
This Wednesday morning, we all discovered that an enraged Bernie Sanders supporter went to a GOP baseball practice and opened fire. The shooter, later identified as James Hodgkinson, ended up critically injuring Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and four others. By the time it was all said and done, the police took Hodgkinson down.
Savage hit the nail on the head. The Left is becoming increasingly violent as time passes. Now they are trying to MURDER people simply for having different political views. It is unbelievable.
During the radio show Tuesday, Savage also said, “We are at a boiling point. There’s going to be a civil war.” He was referring to the difference between Democrats and Republicans and explained how Democrats are hostile and we need to be on guard.
It seems left-wingers have proven that they are not much different from ISIS. ISIS is also willing to blindly attack and kill for their belief system. It makes sense and would certainly explain the way the Left coddles them.
Blood is now on the hands of Obama and every liberal that allowed this behavior to continue unchecked. If you start ginning up people to a fevered pitch — we’re looking at you mainstream media — then you HAVE to expect people to react.
Not only are they encouraging this behavior, but the media is PROMOTING it after it happens. If our media is passing the message along that it is okay to hurt people based on their political beliefs, how do we respond? One thing we will NOT do is walk around with stupid signs that say “NOT MY MEDIA”. That is a fact.
Our liberties are being taken away from us one by one. Now we are supposed to sit back and get violently attacked — even though we can’t even SPEAK in public without harassment? Not going to happen. The Left is infringing on OUR liberties and the liberties of our children. Fear is not an option.
We will do everything in our power to stop innocent people from getting hurt by CRIMINALS throwing temper tantrums like little kids. People like Savage will continue to speak the truth, and we can start moving this country in a POSTIVE way. If liberals want to act like criminals, we will treat them that way. Any plot to murder based on politics gets you a guaranteed life sentence with no possible chance of parole. How about that?
