A SYSTEM ONLY A PSYCHOPATH COULD LOVE -- Andy Hoffman
If you think the global monetary system is awesome, you're probably a psychopath. Or a banker. Oh yeah, the two words are synonymous. International bankers are, generally speaking, psychopaths who are happy to prey on humanity. "All misery on earth is a business model" The global power pyramid was designed by psychopaths for psychopaths and as Dutch banking whistleblower Ronald Bernard has warned us, until the world wakes up to the banking schemes of the elite, nothing will ever change. Andy Hoffman joins me to discuss the situation, the cryptos, gold, silver and so much more. Thanks for tuning in.
Bob Chapman
