A prophetic clip from a 1976 film

I thought this clip was quite prophetic when I watched it recently. What is equality without quotas?
Here's the truth about Dirty Harry, he isn't one bit prejudiced. Had she
given him examples of her arrests, he'd have probably still questioned
her qualifications, but it would be knowing she had some street
experience. His objections are 100% rational. Her lack of experience
would be a detriment and likely get her and anyone working with her
killed. Throwing her out onto the hard streets in the name of "Progress"
did no one any favors, least of all her.
