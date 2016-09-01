A Ban On Cash Is Coming! it's a Ban on Liberty and Protection From Economic Collapse

economic collapse is a constant threat in India and they are currently offering many incentives to gain control of the private gold holdings of it's citizens in the fight to ban cash. This is not an isolated movement but we see steps being taken in the United States. A ban on cash is coming and the damage it will do to the economy is bad enough. The damage it will do in prepping for economic collapse will remove the freedom and private property rights of citizens.
