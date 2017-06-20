20 FAMOUS PEOPLE ALLEGEDLY KILLED WHEN TRYING TO LEAVE ILLUMINATI
Over the years for decades now there have been notable individuals who died under mysterious and deadly circumstances. These individuals had a beloved following and are remembered for being great people. But their deaths remain a huge mystery for the most part. Yes, in some case the culprit was caught, but why they did it is another story. Over time the theory that the Illuminati a long reaching organization of power killed these individuals.
Some because they were a threat to what the Illuminati stood for and others as well sacrifices to their cause as horrible as that may seem. There are those deaths that some may roll their eyes and say the person died from natural causes, no foul play here, but again there are those deaths that were never truly given a good explanation of motive or why it happened. Here are some unexplainable deaths over the decades that were linked to the Illuminati.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment