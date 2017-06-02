2 Italian Banks Just COLLAPSED! Government to Begin Asset FIRE SALE!

Don’t be afraid of the COLLAPSE. You’re surrounded by it now, and you don’t even realize it. One by one the dominoes fall. Power is held in fewer and fewer hands. Every crisis is an opportunity for the technocrats to force their way and get closer and closer to their goal of global governance.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts
