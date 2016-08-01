Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

WORLD OUT OF WHACK & READY TO BLOW -- David McAlvany

 The incredibly intelligent David McAlvany from McAlvany Financial joins me to discuss how badly the world is out of whack, and we cover just about all of it in this one. From the nosebleed levels of the US stock & bond markets to skyrocketing crypto currencies and plummeting precious metals, THIS is a conversation your friends & family could benefit from hearing. Thanks for tuning in.









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers