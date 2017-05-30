Will Donald Trump Be At The 2017 Bilderberg Meeting
In this video Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange interviews researcher Charlie Skelton about the agenda and official list of participants of the 2017 Bilderberg meeting taking place this week in Chantilly Virgina. With Bilderberg coming back this year to the U.S and so close to Washington D.C we discuss the possibility of Donald Trump attending this year. Especially since close associates and even personal aids are officially on the list as well as close allies like Peter Theil and Henery Kissinger.
Posted by Bob Chapman
