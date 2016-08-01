Why your money will VANISH in a collapse!

If you're keeping your savings in a bank, it only exists as a virtual electronic record. Thus, it can VANISH almost instantly in a banking collapse, grid down failure or outbreak of war.
In this podcast, the Health Ranger covers REAL assets and why you need them for the coming collapse.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment