Why We Need Government...or...not!
We need (small) governments for the same reason any sports competition needs a referee....... somebody HAS to set the rules of "the game" to avoid anarchie and lawlessness ....... but ... we have to have a fair and balanced power structure which keeps the government ( and the MSM's) clean .... otherwise we end up with an Obama style ...... (let alone Hillary style) lawless and corrupt government ........ the way to hell is paved with good intentions ........
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
