Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Why Trump Fired Comey

It's obvious. Gloriously obvious. As for HRC, she shared classified emails and info with her whole circle, none of which had clearance for this, with her maid, her aides husbands, pedophiles, and more than likely her Starbucks barista and personal trainer. The woman was out of control﻿

Hopefully the IRS Commissioner is next.﻿















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers