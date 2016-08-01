Why is Nobody Talking about This... (2017-2018 EVENTS)
No one attacked the United States on 9/11. That was George Bush, Dick Chaney, Rumsfeld, The Jew that had just put down 14 Million on the Twin Towers, Jeb Bush Julionie, the people who stole the 9 trillion of Gold from the basement of the Twin Towers. So... Is Trump going to keep the lie going? I voted for him.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment