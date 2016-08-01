Whistleblower Chelsea Manning set to be freed from prison
Chelsea Manning, a transgender and former US soldier who was jailed for one of the largest leaks of classified documents in US history, is set to walk out of a military prison after seven years behind bars.
In July 2010, Manning - then a male soldier known as Bradley - was arrested over the release of a huge trove of more than 700,000 classified military and diplomatic documents via WikiLeaks.
US President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year prison sentence in January.
Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from Quantico, Virginia, where Manning was detained at a US Marines base for three years.
