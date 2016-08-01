What Pisses Me Off About The Ariana Grande Terrorist Attack

Stefan Molyneux breaks down the necessary courage needed in the world to help prevent future attacks like the one at the Arianda Grande concert in Manchester, England. Stop changing your avatars, stop praying for X - start talking about real problems in your country and society. Your choice is clear: popularity or survival.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment