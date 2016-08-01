We Are Now Witnessing The Total Break Down Of The System
UK's consumers are tapped out and the retail industry was just hit and the entire market is now slowing. The EU will not let the UK exit they want 112 Billion Euros to leave. Greek bailout is not working out, Greece is now back in a recession, which they never really left. Soft data, hard data, all pointing to the same thing the system is breaking down. New home sales crashed, the real estate market is starting to fall apart. The average GDP numbers of the 30 match the average GDP number today, this means we are in a depression.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment