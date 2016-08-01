Warning Signs Are Everywhere Even From The Central Banks
Small business is declining and it has been since that last 10-20 years. New home sales crashed and now existing home sales are crashing. The ECB is warning about home prices in the other countries. We are now seeing warnings from the central banks. Treasury chief to congress we do not have enough money to make it until Aug, raise the debt ceiling. Fed reports that the interest rates will be raised because the 1st quarter was transitory and the economy will improve later this year, right! The Fed warns the stock market is most likely overvalued. The economy is breaking down and the central banks know that it is about to crash, this is why we are seeing these silent warnings.
Posted by Bob Chapman
