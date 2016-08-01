Violent clashes erupt at G7 protest in Italy as summit ends
A G7 protest in Taormina, Italy resulted in violent clashes with the police, who were seen deploying tear gas at protesters. The violence erupted as the protesters reportedly veered off the approved route and approached a police checkpoint. A small group of protesters broke from the main column and tried to flank the riot police checkpoint by running along the beach. The police then charged the protesters and deployed tear gas.
Posted by Bob Chapman
