VENEZUELA FOOD CRISIS - The People Are Starving

When Marxist apologist still claim this isn't real Socialism or the best form or real Communism or any other weak excuse of denial. It's pathetic. Venezuela is resource abundant with year round growing seasons yet the country starves in civil war. Death and poverty is Marxism working by design.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment