Trump's Secret Plan For America & Why The Deep State Is Trying To Stop It:Harley Schlanger
presidents are selected not elected
Trump, was SELECTED...because, he is a member, of the most ruthless, terrorist organization, known to mankind....zionism.
why did BOTH Obama and Trump fire Flynn the two time loser who got paid by Russia and Turkey? explain that in a way that makes sense. Trump was so sick of Obama's deep state he hired some of them on?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: HARLEY SCHLANGER
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment