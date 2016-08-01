Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trump Won't Be Cancelling World War 3 After All #Stand Down Mr Trump



I voted for Trump and now I'm beginning to realize that no matter what President is in office, the office is an automatic puppet position....﻿
America has been sold into slavery. The War is for ISRAEL and the Bankers.When our jobs went to China our freedom went with. You can't compete with slaves without being a slave. Kneel down and do as you're told. The Court will send military SWAT to take you and your house--- AND your children. Pray to Heaven for your life









