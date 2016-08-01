Trump Was Chosen By The Elite. We'll Soon See That He's The Bankers President -- Jeff Berwick

Trump's just another puppet for the masses to worship. Time for humanity
to Grow Up and take responsibility for themselves and to stop looking
for a savior.We are fools to trust any of these politicians. Maybe it does have
something to do with indoctrination. Strange we never learn anything
about these central banks in school.
