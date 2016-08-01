Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trump Was Chosen By The Elite. We'll Soon See That He's The Bankers President -- Jeff Berwick






Trump's just another puppet for the masses to worship. Time for humanity to Grow Up and take responsibility for themselves and to stop looking for a savior.﻿We are fools to trust any of these politicians. Maybe it does have something to do with indoctrination. Strange we never learn anything about these central banks in school.﻿





