TRUMP to SHUTDOWN White House Briefings!? Moscow READY To RESTORE TIES!
President Donald Trump has threatened to shut down daily press briefings as he seeks to defend the White House from criticism of its shifting explanations and misstatements about the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump's statements, through a tweet and later television interview, threaten a Washington institution that is the most high-profile forum for journalists to question the government about policy and the news of the day.
Posted by Bob Chapman
