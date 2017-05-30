Trump Moves Forward To Prepare America For The Transition
Kathy Griffin shows a severed head of Trump and is now feeling blow-back. Insiders are saying that Trump is ready to remove the US from the climate deal. Putin sets Macron straight during their meeting, that Europe needs Russia. Duterte says he is not going to bargain with terrorists he is going after them. South Korea military hid the THAAD system from the new president. Nikki Haley says she believes China is working with NK but not sure. The interception of the ICBM tells us nothing and will not protect the US. Yemen is facing total collapse. Military assets are now being shipped in Syria. Russian warships fire cruise missiles at the IS. Putin says the deep state is powerful and they really run the country.
Posted by Bob Chapman
