Trump Calls On God!
A representative republic does not work if every intel agency in the world is blackmailing US Representatives for raping kids etc etc .. When you get politicians acting like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine waters , John McCain etc etc promoting bad policy after bad policy and a media silent on exposing their corruption because they too are blackmailed.. A Representative republic does not work.. It just takes one Rufeed up Rand Paul and a naked kid in the same bed as he and BYE BYE government of we the people and hello government of WE THE BLACKMAILERS.. We need congressional probes into this issue grilling politicians why they vote against bills that benefit WE THE PEOPLE
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
