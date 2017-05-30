This Is Why The Dollar Empire Is About To Fall
The EU is pushing the UK to pay for everything to leave. This is more about trying to keep the UK from leaving. Banks are now reporting that revenue will be much lower now and moving forward. Chicago PMI declines but then they issued a correction and it increases.Pending home sales implode. The Fed says its impossible to spot bubbles, Bernanke said the same thing right before the bubbles popped in 2008. The tech bubble is starting crack,outlfows are being reported. Mauldin warns we are headed to a major reset. Fitch warns the biggest threat to the dollar is within the US, the empire will fall if these pieces of legislation are passed.
Posted by Bob Chapman
