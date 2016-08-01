THEY LIVE 2 (2015) Documentary
You see them on the street. You watch them on TV. You might vote for one this fall. They act as your friends. They are your colleges. Even lovers. You might even have them in your own family.
You think they're people just like you. You think they want to coexist peacefully. You're wrong. Dead wrong.
1. Hydra / Spectre Min 4:17
2. The 'Elite' Min 6:23
3. The News Readers Min 11:38
4. The Hoaxers Min 16:52
5. The 'Celebrities' Min 21:25
6. The Porn Stars Min 26:57
7. The Athletes Min 29:17
8. The Tech Trendies (The BORG) Min 33:50
9. Big Brother (NSA/Google/Skynet) Min 40:29
10. The Police Min 47:12
11. The Military Min 55:22
12. The Scientists (Charlatans) Min 1:02:21
13. The 'Saviors' Min 1:07:53
THEY LIVE is based on the short story written by Ray Nelson "Eight O'Clock in the Morning" in which the non-human entities are described as: "...that he saw the green, reptilian flesh or the multiple yellow eyes of the rulers of the earth."
Green skin, yellow eyes = Draconian Reptilians.
Posted by Bob Chapman
