THERE IS A DARK SECRET YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE ROYALS
Royals. Blueblood. Ever since the days of colonial rule, many have associated "blue-blood" with blood that is pure and of elite lineage. That is why in the past, there was a distinct difference between the blue blood and the commoners. Today, with the rise of democracy and a centralized government that the people have "power" to change by voting, monarchies have fallen. Many now serve as a means of diplomatic relations, rather than a seat of power as it once was in the past.
However, discoveries have led many to believe that the true reason behind why people of "pure-blooded" lineage were called bluebloods in the past. Was it really because they had "pure-blood", or were they really just a group of extraterrestrials disguising themselves and camouflaging themselves into human society, while at the same time enabling themselves a seat of power by labeling themselves differently from the common people(humans). Vlad the Impaler Prince Charles recently made the discovery that he was related to Vlad the Impaler, nicknamed Dracula.
