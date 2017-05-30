The World Of Money Is Changing & Some Cryptos Will Not Be Around: Amanda B. Johnson
We have been so brain-washed about "money" that we are still asking: "where bitcoin value comes from?". Money has no value, gold has no value, real goods and services one can buy and exchange with/through money have value!!! It's very sad that even crypto-currencies that have the potential of being real money (difficult to inflate and so on) are being used in a speculative fashion right now. It's the mindset, wealth is created with hard and honest work in a free market environment with honest money as a mean of exchange. It is to be seen if these crypto currencies and gold and silver (they are complementary) will play the role of "honest money" in the new system that's coming.
Posted by Bob Chapman
