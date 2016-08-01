The Truth About Glass-Steagall
We all know the story by now: the repeal of Glass-Steagall in 1999 led
to the housing bubble, the subprime meltdown and the global financial
crisis...right? What do we really know about Glass-Steagall and how do
we know it? Today James peels the layers off another long-standing alt
media myth and discovers a surprising and cautionary tale about how the
banksters can manipulate us into doing our dirty work for them.
