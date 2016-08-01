The Simpsons STRIKE Again! TRUMP 100 Days Forecast Unprecedented EVENTS AHEAD!
The Jewish Central banks want WWIII They are getting ready for the NWO. When Syria falls Iran is next. While they are saying, “Peace and safety!” then destruction will come upon them suddenly like birth pangs upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober. Shalom
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment