The Push Is On, Free Money For Everyone As The System Breaks Down
UMich confidence, expectations and what is really happening in the economy are all headed in different directions. San Francisco housing declines as more people decide to leave the area. Core durable goods decline. The revisions are in for the Q1 GDP, they have now been pushed up to 1.2%. Arizona Governor signs bill which will exempt gold and silver from taxation from the IRS. The deep state pushes the idea of free money for everyone as the system breaks down. China has been using the FIAT system to spend as much as possible before the collapse.
