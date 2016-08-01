The Plan Continues To Unfold, Next Phase Has Been Launched
Trump is now taking the travel ban to the supreme court. Bannon is back to help out with the Russia collusion hoax. The FBI refuses to give the memo to congress. They are looking into Jarred Kushner's contacts to see if he colluded with Russia. Trump makes deals in the middle east with China on the OBOR system as the US comes off the petro dollar. Trump heads to the G7 meeting to discuss climate change and North Korea. Duterte says the CIA is trying to assassinate him and that ISIS was sent to his country by the CIA. Russia accuses the US of creating and support the IS in Afghanistan. Italy PM says NATO and Russia need to talk. Russia and China agree on the format for Syria.
