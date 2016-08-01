The JFK / Fed Myth BUSTED: G. Edward Griffin on The Corbett Report
If you follow the alt media you've probably heard the theory that the bankers were behind the JFK assassination. The theory holds that JFK was trying to end the Fed by creating debt-free, silver-backed money through Executive Order 11110, and the bankers saw this as a threat to their monopoly over the money supply. But this theory is not just wrong, it is completely opposite to reality. Joining us today to set the record straight once and for all is G. Edward Griffin, editor of NeedToKnow.news and author of the seminal book on the Federal Reserve, The Creature From Jekyll Island.
Posted by Bob Chapman
