The Interdimensional Mind Slaves
A dog, when brought into the house, becomes a slave. They do not have the capacity to control their own feelings. Thus, the animal is at the mercy of how his owner feels. If the owner feels well and the animal is fed and treated properly then the animal feels well. The owner cannot say the same for their own relationship with the animal no matter how much they would like to empathize. The owner does not rely on the pet for their livelihood or nourishment and so this is an imbalanced relationship.
The animal pet will always lose out in the path of higher physical evolution even if they gain in intelligence. As long as they are relying on the human for food or mental guidance then they are a form of slave.
The same process occurs with the human. When the mind of the individual is determined primarily by the resources they have access to and the circumstances of their life rather than their own intent to feel that way, then they are at the mercy of whoever is in control of the environment. In this plane, these are demi-gods, men who have the power of technology and mind-control or socio-political (secret society) influence. In the higher plane, these are demi-gods who have the power of technology and mind-control or psychological/psychic or etheric influence. When a human is brought out of their environment into a higher plane and cannot even process the experience then their power is instantly given to the nearest being who can influence them.
