THE FOURTH TURNING: Destruction Coming To America
Squawker contributor Michael Hart joins me to discuss the destruction that is coming to America. According to Hart, A crisis is not coming. It is already here, and it will be as defining a moment in the history of the United States as the Great Depression, World War II, or the American Civil War — that is, if you believe in an interesting theory laid out in a book called “The Fourth Turning: What Cycles of History Tell Us About America’s Next Rendezvous With Destiny.”
Hart notes that According to the book 'The Fourth Turning' authors Strauss and Howe, reveal that the relative geographic and historical isolation of the United States provides a unique opportunity to view this historical cycle unfold regularly and predictably every 80 years.
This 80-year cycle can be divided into four stages or seasons, each lasting approximately twenty years: High, Awakening, Unraveling and Crisis. We are in the Crisis stage and it will continue until 2025. The question is, how bad will it get? Join me and Michael Hart to find out.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment