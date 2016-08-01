The Fed Confirms, Next Economic Crisis Massive Stimulus Planned
Home Capital used up 1 billion of its 2 billion life line. Within a week the other billion will be gone. Manipulated unemployment numbers show the unemployment rate at 4.4% Auto and student loans hit an all time high of 2.6 trillion dollars. The NY fed and the Atlanta fed released their GDP estimates and they are completely opposite of reality. Italian banks are completely dependent on the ECB. China's credit is breaking down and this will most likely start the downfall of the economy. The Fed confirms that they push the stimulus to the extreme when the economic crisis begins.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment