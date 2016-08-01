The Fall of France? | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
As violent protests break out in the streets and heavily armed anti-terrorism forces patrol formerly peaceful areas - have we seen the fall of France? On May 7th, 2017, the French population will decide the long-term future of their country as they decide between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in their Presidential election.
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
