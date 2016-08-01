The Fall of Brazil | Felipe Moura Brasil and Stefan Molyneux
After a period of apparent economic prosperity, Brazil is in a state of social, economic and political crisis. With years worth of political corruption scandals having engulfed the countries top figures, including Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer, Brazil is entering a chaotic period of instability society wide.
Felipe Moura Brasil is a Brazilian journalist for O Antagonista and he has been ranked as the number one political influencer in Brazil on Twitter. Brasil is the organizer of best-selling Brazilian book 'The minimum you need to know not to be an idiot'.
