The Entire System Is Ripping Itself Apart And It's Going Unnoticed
Eurozone economic confidence declines and the economies of the European nations has not improved since the great recession. Consumer confidence is declining. Personal spending tumbles on a year to year basis. Millions of Americans just got a boost int their credit scores, and the central bank is hoping this will allow more people to go into debt. Case Shiler is reporting a surge in home prices in their 20 cities. The corporate debt bomb is ticking and it worse than ever. Trump calls for nuclear option so the government is not shutdown. In Dubai a gold backed cryptocurrency has been launched.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment