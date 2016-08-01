The END GAME: WHY the WEST is LOST
The Macron voters deserve every truck of peace they get!
Hey Macron is a patriot, he among the proud French tradition of surrendering to invaders. It doesn't matter whether they are German, Islamic, or 40 hr work weeks, the French won't put up a fight.
We still have one secret weapon left - 300 million based Slavs who despise Islam and are immune to multi-culti cultural Marxism. They will not stand idly by as Western European countries fall to Islam. I predict they will play a big role in the coming European wars of liberation
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment