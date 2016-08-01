The Derivatives Bubble is The Biggest in Human History -- Economic Collapse 2017

The Derivatives Market is The Biggest Bubble in Human History -- Economic Collapse 2017
The derivatives market is the financial market for derivatives, financial instruments like futures contracts or options, which are derived from other forms of assets. The market can be divided into two, that for exchange-traded derivatives and that for over-the-counter derivatives.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
